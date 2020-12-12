CAA Protest: Ajmal Foundation Provides Financial Aid to Martyrs’ Families

The Ajmal Foundation has provided financial aid to the martyrs’ families who lost their lives during the anti-CAA movement on December 2019. The Ajmal Foundation led by AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has honoured the family of the martyrs’ and also provided financial aid to the families.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has handed over the cheques of Rs.50000 to the martyrs’ families in Dispur Press Club on Saturday.

Handing over the cheque, Ajmal said that the anti-CAA movement should continue in order to save the Assamese language.

Reacting on the allegations made by Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Ajmal Foundation of taking fund from the foreign NGOs’ having direct link with Pakistan based terrorist groups, Ajmal said that all the allegations are false and that AIUDF will take action against Himanta and state health minister Piyush Hazarika.

Ajmal further stated that Himanta Biswa Sarma doesn’t know the difference between FCRA and FCR adding that there is not a single percent of corruption in Ajmal Foundation.

He also urged Minister Sarma to investigate into the Foundation by himself.