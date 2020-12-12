CAA Protest: APCC To Move GHC Seeking Justice for Martyrs’

By Pratidin Bureau
Ripun Bora
File Image
The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will move to Gauhati High Court (GHC) seeking justice for the five martyrs’, who lost their lives during the anti-CAA movement in December 2019.

APCC president Ripun Bora said that the Congress will also submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind by collecting 20lakh signatures from the public.

The Congress will also light lamps seeking justice for the five martyrs on Saturday evening. The APCC also demanded investigation as how the firing took place during the protests.

They also demanded that the government should provide an ex-gratia of Rs. 20lakh to each of the martyrs’ families and that the officer who fired on the innocent lives should be punished.

