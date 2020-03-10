CAA protests hit tourism sector in Meghalaya

Tourist footfall in Meghalaya sharply declines

The ongoing protests over the Citizenship Bill across the country have impacted the tourism industry. Hotels, Resorts in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong have been adversely affected by the ongoing protests.

These months are the busiest season for the tourism industry in Meghalaya, with many domestic and foreign tourists arriving to visit popular places such as Mawsynram, Shillong and Cherrapunji.

The period between November and February is usually considered to be the peak of inbound tourism within India.

In view of the protests, countries such as US, the UK, Israel, Canada and Singapore issued travel advisories to their citizens to “exercise caution” or avoid travel to northeastern states.