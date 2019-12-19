CAA row: BJP MLAs to meet CM Sonowal

Amid the continuous protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the BJP MLAs of Assam have decided to meet Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday to discuss the rising issues following the widespread protests across the State.

According to reports, a team of 20 Assam BJP MLAs are on their way to the Brahmaputra State Guest House to meet CM Sonowal and discuss the current prevailing situation across the State. The team of MLAs included Padma Hazarika, Bhaskar Sharma, Prasanta Phukan, Ashok Singhal, Rupak Sharma, Rituparna Baruah, and others. Earlier, the MLAs met at MLA Prasanta Phukan’s official residence at Dispur.

It may be mentioned here that different sections of people in Assam have been opposing the CAA fearing that the act will lead to lakhs of Hindus from Bangladesh swamping indigenous communities, burdening resources and threatening their language, culture, and tradition.