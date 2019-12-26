C(A)A Row: Himanta invites Samujjal for debate

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday has invited AASU Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya for an open debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Earlier, stand-up comedian-cum-former journalist Abhineet Mishra, who has been quite vocal on the entire CAA-NRC predicament had challenged Himanta Biswa Sarma for a panel debate on CAA and NRC.
To this, Sarma replied, “I have already publicly requested Advisor of AASU Sri Samujjal Bhattacharya to join us for a debate in Srimanta Sankardebava kalakhetra on CAA, NRC and on the factual details of assurances given by Honble HM @AmitShah during his discussion with AASU leadership.”
In the wake of widespread protests in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministerial colleagues have been trying to calm the situation by assuring that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not affect a single India citizen irrespective of religion. Despite PM Modi’s message, however, protests continue across the country in full swing.