C(A)A Row: Himanta invites Samujjal for debate

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday has invited AASU Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya for an open debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Earlier, stand-up comedian-cum-former journalist Abhineet Mishra, who has been quite vocal on the entire CAA-NRC predicament had challenged Himanta Biswa Sarma for a panel debate on CAA and NRC.

Dear @himantabiswa ,

I have a request. Let's do a small panel debate on #CAA_NRC on a channel and time of your choosing. Let's have a live audience. Either you convince us or I convince you. Works?



PS: @assampolice : This is NOT a provocative post. Sending pyaar ❤️ — abhineet mishra (@AbhineetMishraa) December 25, 2019

To this, Sarma replied, “I have already publicly requested Advisor of AASU Sri Samujjal Bhattacharya to join us for a debate in Srimanta Sankardebava kalakhetra on CAA, NRC and on the factual details of assurances given by Honble HM @AmitShah during his discussion with AASU leadership.”

I have already publicly requested Advisor of AASU Sri Samujjal Bhattacharya to join us for a debate in Srimanta Sankardebava kalakhetra on CAA, NRC and on the factual details of assurances given by Honble HM @AmitShah during his discussion with AASU leadership https://t.co/98hBB3n8tr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 26, 2019

In the wake of widespread protests in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministerial colleagues have been trying to calm the situation by assuring that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not affect a single India citizen irrespective of religion. Despite PM Modi’s message, however, protests continue across the country in full swing.