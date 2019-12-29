CAA Row: Sonowal, Himanta lose followers in Social Media

A lot of popular names from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended up with reduced followers in the wake of widespread protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s extended family on Facebook dropped by more than 1,50,000, while Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s followers depleted by more than 1,00,000, joining other Pro-CAA leaders.

At the time when state BJP has formed a social media cell to undertake a major campaign on the CAA issue; All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi on Wednesday took a jibe at BJP-led state government, urging people, to ‘unfollow/unlike’ the supporters (Especially political leaders) of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) including CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The Assam government has been trying to allay all the fears of the negative impact on the indigenous people of the state following the widespread protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The government is leaving no stone unturned to settle illegal immigrants in Assam and trying to appease different indigenous groups. That’s why, people should ‘Unfollow’ the leaders in social media platforms so that they can realize their faults”, Lurin said.

The move is likely to affect high-profile users the most.