CAA: SC Instructs center To submit report after 4 weeks

Amid the hearing regarding CAA in SC, it says Assam’s problem with CAA is quite different from the rest of the country as the earlier cutoff date for citizenship was March 24, 1971, which under CAA now is Dec 31, 2014.

So, SC decides to segregate Assam anti-CAA petitions for separate hearing from other pleas challenging CAA. SC says anti-CAA petitions from Assam and Tripura will be heard separately. SC says the petitions challenging CAA will be heard by a five-judge bench.

Attorney General KK Venugopal tells the court that “We will file the petition in two weeks” but the CJI says “Alright, we can hear it after two weeks. SC refuses to accept the plea that the final grant or rejection of citizenship under CAA should have stayed. It asks Centre to file a reply in 4 weeks after which hearing will commence”.