CAA violates Indian Constitution: Amnesty International

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a clear violation of the Constitution of India and international human rights, said Amnesty International to US lawmakers.

“CAA legitimizes discrimination on the basis of religion,” it further said. The remarks were made by Francisco Bencosme, Amnesty International Asia Pacific Advocacy Manager.

Benscome was giving testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations and House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee when he made the statement.

CAA was passed by the Parliament in December 2019 and this offers citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

The Act has been severely opposed across the state and so far a number of people have lost their lives in the anti-CAA movement. The Ministry of External Affairs has been repeatedly saying that “CAA is an integral matter of India and it has been adopted through due process and democratic means.”

CAA has also been opposed at the international level by various organizations and individuals.