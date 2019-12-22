Cabinet announced the things, people already deserved: Samujjal

The cabinet decisions which were taken by the BJP-led state government on Saturday to ‘preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of Assamese people’ are Assam’s longstanding demands, said AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya.

The government is leaving no stone unturned to settle illegal immigrants in Assam and trying to appease different indigenous groups, said Bhattacharya.

“The cabinet decisions have nothing new in it. These are our longstanding demands and we deserve these. The government has announced the things – which the people of Assam have deserved”, Bhattacharya added.

Bhattacharya’s remark came a day after the state government took many important decisions in a cabinet meeting held on Saturday, chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Assam government has been trying to allay all the fears of the negative impact on the indigenous people of the state following the widespread protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The State cabinet on Saturday took a number of decisions in a bid to appease different indigenous groups, which included among others, creation of three new autonomous councils, reservation of seats for different communities in educational institutions, and measures for securing land rights for the indigenous people.