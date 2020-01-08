Cabinet approves capital grant for NE natural gas pipeline grid

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the North East Gas Grid Project. According to sources, the protest will be under Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd (IGGL) with viability gap funding at 60 percent of the estimated cost of Rs. 9,265 crore.

The total length of the pipeline is 1,656 km, which will cover eight States – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. As per the official statement, the project will ensure reliable and uninterrupted natural gas supplies to consumers.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG) will identify milestones for major activities of the project and link the releases of capital grants.

It may be mentioned here that the IGGL is a joint venture company of five central public sector enterprises — IOCL, ONGC, GAIL, OIL and NRL.