Cabinet Expansion: PM Modi To Meet Top Ministers, BJP Chief Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting top ministers of his cabinet and BJP chief JP Nadda at 5 PM on Tuesday as speculation rife over cabinet expansion.

As per reports, a discussion on the performance of ministers and proposals on future schemes is expected to be on the agenda of the meeting.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ​along with other Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, and Narendra Singh Tomar will be attending the meeting, the reports have added.

Notably, the Prime Minister held a meeting with top ministers on June 20 to assess the functioning of the government in the last two years.