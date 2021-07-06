NationalTop Stories

Cabinet Expansion: PM Modi To Meet Top Ministers, BJP Chief Today

By Pratidin Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting top ministers of his cabinet and BJP chief JP Nadda at 5 PM on Tuesday as speculation rife over cabinet expansion.

As per reports, a discussion on the performance of ministers and proposals on future schemes is expected to be on the agenda of the meeting.

Also Read: Union Minister Reviews Central Agriculture Schemes In Assam
Related News

Union Minister Reviews Central Agriculture Schemes In Assam

Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Seized In Manipur

2,640 New COVID Cases In Assam, Positivity Rate At 2.27 %

Father Stan Swamy – Messiah For The Indigenous…

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ​along with other Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, and Narendra Singh Tomar will be attending the meeting, the reports have added. 

Notably, the Prime Minister held a meeting with top ministers on June 20 to assess the functioning of the government in the last two years.

Also Read: Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Seized In Manipur
You might also like
Top Stories

Fresh SOP Issued For International Passengers

National

SC agrees to hear review pleas on Rafale deal

National

15 Opposition MPs Stopped from Meeting Farmers at Ghazipur

Assam

Saraighat Bridge to be shut again

Top Stories

NF Railways Bribery Case: All You Need To Know

Top Stories

Indian Navy Brings In COVID Aid From Middle-East, Singapore

Comments
Loading...