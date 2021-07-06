Cabinet Expansion: PM Modi’s Meet With Ministers Cancelled

In a latest update, the meeting that was supposed to be held at 5 PM on Tuesday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top ministers of his cabinet along with BJP chief JP Nadda has been cancelled.

Reasons for the cancellation of the meeting is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, speculation rife over cabinet expansion and in this connection a discussion on the performance of ministers and proposals on future schemes was expected to be on the agenda of the meeting.

Also Read: Union Minister Reviews Central Agriculture Schemes In Assam

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ​along with other Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, and Narendra Singh Tomar will be attending the meeting, the reports have added.

Notably, the Prime Minister held a meeting with top ministers on June 20 to assess the functioning of the government in the last two years.