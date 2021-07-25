Cabs To Be Available At Peindia App In Guwahati From 1st August

All Assam Cab Workers’ Association along with the Guwahati Cab Drivers Union said that cabs will be available in Peindia only from 1st of August in Guwahati.

The cab drivers have stood against the two companies of Cab Service, OLA and UBER and addressed the media in concern with their issues and problems against the two companies in a press meet on Sunday.

The Guwahati Cab Drivers Union has announced that starting from August 1, OLA and UBER cabs will not be available in Guwahati.

The cab drivers of OLA and UBER have boycotted the two companies.

All the cab drivers of Guwahati have now associated with Peindia and citizens of Guwahati will be able to book cabs from the Peindia App starting from 1st August.

According to sources, a total of 16,000 drivers were earlier working under OLA and UBER.

6000 drivers have already signed with Peindia resigning from OLA and UBER.

During the pressmeet, the drivers have also informed that more than 10,000 OLA, UBER cab drivers had to become unemployed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further, the Cab drivers of Guwahati have also informed that there will be special facilities available for the passengers in Peindia.

