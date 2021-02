In a tragic road accident, two passengers were killed while 13 others were injured at Salchapra, Cachar on Friday.

According to sources, an auto-rickshaw and a traveler had a head-on collision.

Two passengers of an auto-rickshaw were killed on the spot. The one deceased has been identified as Ashit Das and the other is yet to be identified.

Thirteen critically injured were rushed to the Silchar hospital for treatment by the local residents.

An investigation is underway.