Three business establishments have been set on fire at the Assam-Mizoram border at Cachar by Mizo miscreants. Sensation prevailed in the area after the Mizo miscreants burnt the business establishments of Assam.

The miscreants also threw hand-made explosions at the establishments situated in the land of Assam. A youth was severely injured in the Mizo attack.

Locals created chaos following the situation. However, a team of Assam Police and CRPF moved to the spot following the incident.