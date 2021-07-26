In a major development in connection to the ongoing border tension of the Assam Mizoram border, at least 67 people have been injured including civilians in the Cachar district.

As per initial reports, the injured have been admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Moreover, six personnel of Assam police have been killed during the crossfire between Assam and Mizoram police and security forces.

During the shootout, the vehicle of the deputy commissioner of Cachar was also damaged.

The ongoing Assam-Mizoram border took the worst turn after eight farm huts belonging to Mizo farmers were burned down by unidentified miscreants on Sunday in Vairengte village, the nearest village along the Assam border.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga initiated talks on the matter.

CM Sarma reiterated that Assam will maintain status quo and peace between the borders. He also expressed his willingness to visit Aizawl and resolve the prevailing issues.

Further, CM Sarma has also asked minister Pijush Hazarika to visit the border area and take stock of the escalating situation.