Cachar DC Gets Married, Follows COVID Norms

Deputy Commissioner of Cachar Keerthi Jalli on Wednesday tied her nuptial knot at her bungalow in Silchar.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a simple wedding ceremony was solemnized and attended by a selected few, which included the DIG (SR), ADCs, SP, and office staff. Although, as per sources, the officials were invited to attend a Lord Ganesh Puja at her residence which coincided with the marriage ceremony.

Her husband, Aditya Sashikant is a businessman. Sashikant arrived in Silchar a few days ago, but as per COVID-19 protocol, he was put under quarantine.

Due to the COVID-19 scare, the deputy commissioner’s parents could not attend her marriage. However, her younger sister was present at the wedding.