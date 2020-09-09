Cachar DC Gets Married, Follows COVID Norms

By Pratidin Bureau
Deputy Commissioner of Cachar Keerthi Jalli on Wednesday tied her nuptial knot at her bungalow in Silchar.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a simple wedding ceremony was solemnized and attended by a selected few, which included the DIG (SR), ADCs, SP, and office staff. Although, as per sources, the officials were invited to attend a Lord Ganesh Puja at her residence which coincided with the marriage ceremony.

Her husband, Aditya Sashikant is a businessman. Sashikant arrived in Silchar a few days ago, but as per COVID-19 protocol, he was put under quarantine.

Due to the COVID-19 scare, the deputy commissioner’s parents could not attend her marriage. However, her younger sister was present at the wedding.

