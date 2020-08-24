Cachar Imposes New Lockdown Restrictions

In view of the increasing coronavirus cases in the Cachar district, new lockdown and restriction guidelines will be imposed starting from August 27, 5 am onwards to September 4 midnight, the deputy commissioner cum chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority Keerti Jalli informed.

The announcement comes after and order was issued by the Chief Secretary yesterday.

“A significant number of the patients are turning into symptomatic COVID-19 positive from heitherto asymptomatic COVID-19 positive which has constrained the resources of the district particularly the availability of ICU beds in Silchar Medical College and Hospital,” the official statement said.

All shops and establishments except pharmacies will remain in shut in Urban areas of Silchar (SDA area), Lakhimpur Town, Sonai Town, Katigorah Bazaar, Kalain Bazaar, Banskandi Bazaar, Dholai Bazaar and Borkhola Bazaar.

All weekly, bi-weekly, daily, morning and evening bazaars/haats will be suspsended throughout the district. Standalone shops in rural areas (except in areas designated above) will be allowed to operate between 8.00 am to 4 pm. Backend activities to maintain the supply chain of essential commodities will be allowed at all times. All kind of public construction work, agriculture, and allied activities, activities in tea gardens and all activities and industries requiring processes are allowed. All Government offices and establishment including Banks (public and private post offices etc will be allowed to function as usual whole while following strict COVID protocols. All staff are to attend accordingly. All government related works to continue. Vehicles maybe used only for emergency services and for ferrying passengers to and fro from COVID testing centres, exam centres and other such whilst following strict COVID protocols. Students appearing for competitive exams live (JEE/NEET etc) will be allowed free movement upon producing Hall Tickets/ ID cards. All places of worship shall remain closed for public. No religious congregation will be permitted. All religious/social/political/ gatherings including for sports and entertainment will remain prohibited till further order. These restrictions do not apply to essential service providers like Hospitals (public and private), diagnostics, labs and other such COVID related duties. Inter-state and intra-state movement of vehicles and goods will need no separate permission/approval/e-permit as issued by MHA under D.O no 40-3/2020-DM-1 (A), dated 22/08/2020

Furthermore, the citizens have been asked to come for testing at COVID-19 counselling and screening centres across the district which will be carried out between 9.30 am and 4 pm.

Any person or establishment violating these norms will be liable to be proceeded against under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Mnagaement Act, 2005 besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC.