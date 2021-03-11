Cachar: Unaccounted Cash of Over 4lakh Seized

By Pratidin Bureau
Cash worth several lakhs seized in Cachar
The flying squad seized unaccounted cash of over Rs. 4lakh from two places in Cachar district ahead of the assembly elections, said a release issued by the local administration on Thursday.

The flying squad personnel recovered cash of Rs. 2,63,850 during a search operation in Silchar on Wednesday while the surveillance team also seized Rs. 1,36,960 during raids in Katigorah area, the release said.

The flying squad has been formed in the Cachar district of central Assam for the ensuing assembly elections and will operate in all the constituencies there.

Elections to the 126 assembly seats in the northeastern state will be held in three phases between March 27 and April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2.

