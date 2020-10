Acting on a tip off, police on Thursday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition at the Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang district.

As per sources, one AK 56 rifle, one carbine rifle and seven factory-made pistols were dug out of forests near three villages in the district namely Amlaiguri, Runikhata, and Ranipur.

A large amount of bullets and some magazines were also recovered from the sites.