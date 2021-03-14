Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Kokrajhar

Assam police on Sunday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a forest area in Kokrajhar district.

As per reports, two AK-56, 29 round bullets, and one revolver were recovered after two hours of search operation.

“We received information that weapons are hidden in the Bishmuri area forest. SP of Kokrajhara made a team in which additional SP, DSP went to the spot along with commandos in the forest and carried a search operation around two hours after which we recovered two AK-56, 29 round bullets, and one revolver,” said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), L R Bishnoi.