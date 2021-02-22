Cache Of Drugs Seized In Assam, 2 Held

By Pratidin Bureau
In an operation carried out by Special Task Force on Monday, a huge amount of drugs have been seized from Silchar’s Kalain.

According to sources, 13 packets of illicit drugs worth Rs 5 lakh were seized by the force.

The accused drug dealer Ajir Uddin is currently absconding.

On the other hand, two notorious drug dealers have been arrested again in Kampur’s Rangolu.

Ranglu police with the village police were able to nab the two drug dealers from Tubuki Grant Village.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Tarubul Islam and Ikramul Hussain of Tubuki Grant. It may be stated that earlier two days ago, three youths were arrested by the police.

