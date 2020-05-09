Call 108 helpline; if you visited GMCH, BBCI: Conrad

In view of a PG student of GMCH being tested COVID19 positive on May 7, and death of a COVID patient from Dr. B. Barooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) on the same day, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has urged all those who visited the institutes in the last 14 days to report by calling 108 helpline.

“Anyone from Meghalaya who has visited Guwahati Medical College Hospital or Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Hospital for treatment or other purposes during the last 14 days is requested to register themselves by calling 108 helpline”, Sangma said in a statement.

They are also requested to be under strict home quarantine along with their family members for the next 14 days.