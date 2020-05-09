Top StoriesRegional

Call 108 helpline; if you visited GMCH, BBCI: Conrad

By Pratidin Bureau
143

In view of a PG student of GMCH being tested COVID19 positive on May 7, and death of a COVID patient from Dr. B. Barooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) on the same day, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has urged all those who visited the institutes in the last 14 days to report by calling 108 helpline.

“Anyone from Meghalaya who has visited Guwahati Medical College Hospital or Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Hospital for treatment or other purposes during the last 14 days is requested to register themselves by calling 108 helpline”, Sangma said in a statement.

They are also requested to be under strict home quarantine along with their family members for the next 14 days.  

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

BJP will throw out illegal migrants one by one: Amit Shah

Regional

Massive fire breaks out at Solapara

Regional

Sualkuchi all Set to Conduct Biennial Session of ASS

National

Nirbhaya Case: SC Dismisses Akshay Singh’s Mercy Plea

Regional

Peace-talk not in last stage: Anup Chetia

National

Temporary airspace restrictions lifted by IAF

Comments
Loading...