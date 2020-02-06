Campaign Ends At Delhi

The heat and dust of high voltage Delhi election came to an end this evening as both BJP and AAP moved into the final kill for the immensely important election of the country.

The BJP and AAP are locked in fiercely locked in the direct contest as every opinion and exit poll has given AAP a clear advantage.

The ruling party of Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC) fielded their top leaders in the campaign. Leaders had addressed various rallies across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, with the senior BJP leaders, Delhi’s Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, INC leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned for their respective party.

The AAP wants to contest the election on the plank of development but the BJP had dragged the poll to the communal line making Shaheen Bagh as a poll plank.

It may be mentioned that Election Commission (EC) had ordered BJP to remove Union Minister Anuraag Thakur and MP Parvesh Sahib Singh for the list of campaigners because of their hate speech in the election rally.

According to the EC, Total 668 candidates are contesting for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi, a maximum 28 are contesting from New Delhi and a minimum four are contesting from Patel Nagar Assembly constituencies

The 2020 Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 in Delhi, results for which will be announced on February 11.