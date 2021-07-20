Top StoriesWorld

Canada Extends Flight Ban from India till August 21

By Pratidin Bureau

Canada on Tuesday said that it is extending the flight ban from India till August 21 over fears of the Delta variant Covid-19 cases spreading.

The ongoing ban on incoming passenger flights from India to Canada has been extended for a month. Canada had restricted air travel from India in April when Covid-19 cases started to peak in India during the second wave.

The Canadian media reported on Tuesday that the flight ban that was to end on July 21 has now been further extended till August 21.

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has said that the ban on flights from India is mainly over the concerns of the Delta variant causing fresh spikes in Covid-19 cases in many countries.

“While progress is being made, the situation in India is still very serious,” the Canadian minister said. “The decision is based on the advice received from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and will best protect Canadians from an increased introduction of the Delta variant, which is prevalent in India.”

