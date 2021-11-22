Canada to Allow Travellers for Fully Vaccinated with Covaxin from Nov 30

Canada to allow travelers with fully vaccinated with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to enter into the country from November 30. The Canadian government said that three additional COVID-19 vaccines approved for use by World Health Organization (WHO) will be accepted for travel to an within Canada.

These include Sinopharm (also referred to as Covilo), Sinovac (also referred to as Coronavac) and Covaxin.

Canada currently allows the entry of travellers vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson.

The Canadian government while introducing new COVID-19 guidelines said that the Canadians or individuals who have right of entry, qualify as fully vaccinated travelers and who re-enter Canada within 72-hours of leaving won’t have to provide a pre-entry molecular test result from November 30.

The advisory of the Canadian government also said, “This will also apply to their accompanying children under 12, regardless of whether or not the children are vaccinated.”

“To qualify as a fully vaccinated traveller, you must have received at least two doses of an accepted vaccine or a mix of two accepted vaccines, or at least one dose of the Janssen/Johnson and Johnson vaccine, at least 14 full days prior to the day you travel,” it said.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was approved by the WHO for emergency use on November 3.

