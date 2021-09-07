Canada to Reopen from Today for Fully Vaccinated People

The Canadian government on Tuesday announced that it will ease international travel restrictions from today for fully vaccinated people.

Canada will allow foreign nationals to enter the country for non-essential purposes like tourism.

As per the Canadian government, international travellers who meet entry conditions will not have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

The decision of the Canada government has come as a great relief to many foreign nationals who are living and working in the country but was unable to visit since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year.

Here is the guidelines announced by the Canadian govt:

Fully vaccinated travellers will be eligible to enter Canada for non-essential reasons

They must show proof of the full series of a vaccine approved by the govt at least 14 days prior to entering Canada

Accepted vaccines include – Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Covishield and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

Have a negative result from a valid pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test, taken no more than 72 hours before their scheduled arrival

Or, should present a previous positive test result taken between 14 and 180 days prior to arrival

Antigen tests, often referred to as “rapid tests” are not accepted

Travellers must be asymptomatic

All unvaccinated children (except those under five years of age) will have to take a COVID-19 test on day one and day eight of their arrival into Canada.

It should be noted that the Canadian government has suspended direct commercial and private passenger flights from India till September 21.

