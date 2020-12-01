Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Backs Farmer’s Protest

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during an online event to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, has defended the farmer’s protest in Delhi saying that the situation is “concerning”. He added that that Canada will always defend the rights of peaceful protest.

“Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, backing Indian farmers who have intensified their agitation against the new farm laws, noting that the situation is “concerning”, the Canadian Prime Minister said.

“The news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we’re all very worried about family and friends. I know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest,” he added.

Video extracted from Instagram @worldsikhorg

Trudeau has become the first world leader to comment on the farmer’s protest that has made headlines in the country.

Farmers across the country have been protesting against the government’s new farm laws for nearly three months. They braved water cannons, tear gas, lathi-charge and barricades at the Delhi-Haryana border last week before they were allowed in the capital.

According to the farmers, the new laws will deprive them of the guaranteed minimum prices fixed for their produce by the government and leave them at the mercy of corporate, while the centre said will do away with middlemen and improve farmers’ earnings by allowing them to sell produce anywhere in the country.

In a separate statement, Trudeau said the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak was an important day for Sikh Canadians.

Furthermore, the centre is slated to hold talks with the farmers today in an attempt to find a resolution to the massive protests.