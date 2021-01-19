Cancer Institute Chairwoman Dr V Shanta Passes Away

Dr. V Shanta, chairwoman and senior oncologist of Chennai’s Adyar Cancer Institute, has died on Tuesday morning following ill-health. She was 93.

Dr Shanta, who dedicated her life to ensure all cancer patients got quality and affordable treatment, joined the then fledgling Cancer Institute in 1954 as Resident Medical Officer. She was instrumental in transforming the Cancer Institute from a 12-bed institute into a comprehensive cancer centre with over 500 beds.

Born in 1927 in a distinguished scientific family of Nobel laureates C V Raman and S Chandrasekar, Dr Shanta joined the Cancer Institute in 1954 after pursuing medicine from the prestigious Madras Medical College (MMC). From there, the senior oncologist went on to dedicate her lifetime for cancer patients.



Dr Shanta was awarded the Padma Shri in 1986 and the Padma Bhushan in 2006. She was also a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and the Ramon Magsaysay awards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the senior oncologist and expressed grief.

“Dr V Shanta will be remembered for her outstanding efforts to ensure top quality cancer care. The Cancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai is at the forefront of serving the poor and downtrodden. I recall my visit to the Institute in 2018. Saddened by Dr V Shanta’s demise. Om Shanti, PM Modi tweeted.