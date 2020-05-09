Cancer patients from Mumbai to Guwahati by bus

Assam Cancer patients and their family struck in Mumbai for the past two months due to Coronavirus have begun an arduous 2500 km five-day journey to Guwahati in six heavy-duty sleeper coaches.

The massive exercise was led by Devasish Sharma of Assam Bhavan, Mumbai who has personally taken the lead and covering the distance along with another ENT specialist Dr Neelakhi Chaudhury.

Cancer Patients before starting the journey from Mumbai

There are altogether 132 patients and attendants in this convoy of six vehicles which left Mumbai yesterday and expected to reach Guwahati between may 12-May 13 roughly covering 500-600 kilometre a day.

The busses are sleeper coach and it has been stocked with medicines and essentials. Assam Government has taken care of the transportation cost besides lodging, food and on-road oxygen cost. Once reached they would be kept in quarantine.

Inside the sleeper coaches

This is one of the riskiest transportation of cancer-stricken people over such a long distance.