Candidates Can Now Register in Employment Exchange Through Online

In a big relief, the candidates can now register at the Employment Exchange office through online mode instead of going to the office physically, informed DIPR Minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that the government has taken the decision of registering in the employment exchange through online mode for the convenience of the candidates.

Saying that the cabinet has also taken some decisions which were not delivered yesterday due to some reasons. The cabinet has decided that the people who are staying in the government land will be granted financial aid during a natural disaster but the people who encroached the forest land will not get the benefits.

The cabinet has also decided to provide 180 bighas of land to Dholpur temple in Sipajhar for tourism purposes.

