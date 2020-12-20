Top StoriesRegional

Cannabis Plants Worth Rs 1 Cr Destroyed In Tripura

By Pratidin Bureau
Tripura Police and Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation across the state’s Sipahijala district have destroyed over two lakh cannabis plants worth a crore rupees, police said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, joint raids were conducted at Matinagar, Kalamchowra, Ghatigira, Boxanagar, and a few other villages in Sonamura subdivision over the weekend, and destroyed over two lakh ganja plant, sub-divisional police officer Banik Biplab Das said PTI.

Meanwhile, the security forces came under attack by a mob of cannabis cultivators at Ghatigira village near the Indo-Bangla international border.

As the mob tried to forcibly cordon them off, the team in retaliation resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob, the PTI report added.

