Cannabis seized in Dibrugarh: 2 arrested

Cannabis along with the intoxicated tablets peddling has been running in full swing at the various parts and regions of Dibrugarh district for a long time.

During a sudden operation carried out by Dibrugarh police at the Bairagimath region, 2 peddlers had detained along with 850 grams of cannabis on Tuesday night.

Reportedly, both of the peddlers had identified as Nitu Das, who is the resident of Banipur and another is Chandrakanta Patel, resident of Jawalpur in Madhyapradesh.

During interrogation, both of the accused had confessed to police that they were carrying the cannabis from a person of Naliyapool region of the district.

It may be mentioned that police have already arrested both the accused under the NDPS Act and sent them to jail.