Cannabis seized in Kamrup Express (Down)

During a joint operation carried out by the CIB and RPF, huge amounts of Cannabis have seized from the Kamrup express (Down) at the Tihu railway station on Tuesday night.

It may be stated that the miscreants have carried the smuggled cannabis in 5 separate packets which were kept in a box of battery.

As per reports, the teams of CIB and RPF have seized the cannabis but failed to detain anyone in this regard.

However, the seized cannabis was handed over to the Railway police in Barpetaroad. It has suspected that the weight of the seized cannabis were around 5 kilograms.