Cannabis Worth Over ₹ 5 Crores Seized, 3 Held By NCB Guwahati

By Pratidin Bureau
NCB Guwahati Seize Ganja Worth 5 Crores
Image Taken From Twitter, Courtesy NCB India

A huge quantity of cannabis or ganja was seized and three people were arrested in an operation conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Guwahati on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted in the Jorabat area near Guwahati. Cannabis weighing 3,836.5 kilograms worth around ₹5 crores and 75 lakhs was seized during the operation.

The Cannabis was recovered from two trucks that were reportedly on their way to Bihar from Tripura. The cannabis was seized during the raid that the NCB conducted based on its own information.

The two trucks had registration numbers NL 01 AB 3995 and AS 01 GC 9626.

Cannabis
Image Taken From Twitter, Courtesy NCB India

Three smugglers were also arrested in connection with the recovery. They have been identified as Hafizul Montul, Abdul Khaleque, and Asamuddin Baniya.

Notably, the Assam government has cracked down on the drugs menace in the state, and drugs worth crores have been seized in a drive to clean the state of its drugs problems.

