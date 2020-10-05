Top StoriesWorld

“Capitalism Failed in Pandemic” – Pope Francis

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
55

Pope Francis, the head of Catholic Church, disapproved of the trickle-down economic theory of Capitalism by saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the free-market policy, which is advocated by Capitalism, can’t solve humanity’s most dire needs.

Outlining his vision for a post-pandemic world, the Pope wrote in his encyclical – form of Papal teaching – that “the marketplace by itself cannot resolve every problem, however much we are asked to believe this dogma of neoliberal faith,” CNN reported.

Denying that the theories of “spillover” or “trickle” propagated by Capitalism are the only solution to the problems of the society, he said that such theories, far from removing societal inequality, instead give rise to “new forms of violence threatening the fabric of society.”

Related News

Meghalaya Registers 111 New Cases of COVID-19

Delhi Airport Launches Virtual Reality Facility For…

Lakhimpur DFO Arrested for Allegedly Taking Bribe

Mizoram: 30 More Recovered From Covid-19

Reiterating his vision for a more communal society, the Pope further wrote, “The Christian tradition has never recognized the right to private property as absolute or inviolable and has stressed the social purpose of all forms of private property.”  

You might also like
Regional

One Dead in Road Accident at Paltan Bazaar

Business

Reliance JIO Becomes India’s No. 2 Telecom Company

Regional

Manipur bags ‘Jaivik India Award’

National

Manipur To Relax Lockdown In Rural Areas

Regional

Bogibeel set to inaugurate on Dec 25

Business

Gold prices cross Rs 50,000 for first time

Comments
Loading...