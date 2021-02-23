Top StoriesRegional

Captain Rangnamei Felicitated By Manipur CM For Bravery At Galwan Clash

By Pratidin Bureau
61

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh felicitated Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei on Tuesday for his bravery during the Galwan Valley clash with troopers of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China last year.

The felicitation program was held at the chief minister’s official residence in Imphal.

Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei of 16 Bihar Regiment of the Indian Army, who hails from Manipur’s Senapati district, bravely led his men during the Galwan Valley clash.

Related News

MP: 6 Youths Killed In Road Mishap, Drunk Driving Suspected

Guwahati: Ambulance Catches On Fire, Patient Rescued

Uttarakhand Disaster: 136 Missing Persons To Be Declared…

India Allows Pak to Use Its Airspace For Imran Khan’s Sri…

“It’s an honour to meet Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei from Senapati, Manipur of 16 Bihar, leading his men in Galwan during the confrontation against the Chinese PLA. We are always indebted to soldiers like him who is leading in the front for the safety and security of the Nation,” CM Biren Singh said.

“The State always encourage our youths to join the armed forces and participate in safeguarding the Nation,” he added.

Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also applauded the bravery of Captain Rangnamei while sharing a picture of him confronting a PLA soldier.

“He is Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei from Senapati District in Manipur. He led his men from 16 Bihar in Galwan during the confrontation against the Chinese PLA,” he tweeted.

You might also like
Regional

Assam: Another Pratidin Time Journalist Attacked by Miscreants

Regional

Baksa: 4 Shops Gutted In Fire

Regional

Research scholars can submit final thesis in respective language, says Governor

Sports

Rajasthan piles up huge lead as Assam struggle

Regional

Barak BJP To Meet Shah on NRC anomalies

Regional

Narayanpur: 4 Labourers Dead While Digging Well

Comments
Loading...