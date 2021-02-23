Captain Rangnamei Felicitated By Manipur CM For Bravery At Galwan Clash

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh felicitated Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei on Tuesday for his bravery during the Galwan Valley clash with troopers of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China last year.

The felicitation program was held at the chief minister’s official residence in Imphal.

Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei of 16 Bihar Regiment of the Indian Army, who hails from Manipur’s Senapati district, bravely led his men during the Galwan Valley clash.

“It’s an honour to meet Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei from Senapati, Manipur of 16 Bihar, leading his men in Galwan during the confrontation against the Chinese PLA. We are always indebted to soldiers like him who is leading in the front for the safety and security of the Nation,” CM Biren Singh said.

“The State always encourage our youths to join the armed forces and participate in safeguarding the Nation,” he added.

Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also applauded the bravery of Captain Rangnamei while sharing a picture of him confronting a PLA soldier.

“He is Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei from Senapati District in Manipur. He led his men from 16 Bihar in Galwan during the confrontation against the Chinese PLA,” he tweeted.