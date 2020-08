A Tata Tiago car went ablaze after engaging in a head-on collision with a Bajaj Apache bike in Lumding today.

A per sources, the accident took place on NH 27 that connects Lumding with Lanka. Although the collision didn’t result in any fatalities, the car bearing the registration number AS 02 V 5056 caught fire right after the accident.

The fire fighting team, nonetheless, doused the flames later.