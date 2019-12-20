Car lifters arrested in Dhubri

Car lifters arrested in Dhubri
On the basis of the information, Dhubri police have arrested two car lifters from Dhubri district on Friday evening.

As per reports, both of the accused have been identified as Jahangir Sheikh and Majidul Rahman, who had involvement with several car lifting cases across the state.

It may be stated that both of the accused have been kept in Chapar police station along with the cars they have lifted from the district a few days ago.

However, police have started a continuous investigation of the accused in this regard.

