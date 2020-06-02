Career opportunities by Govt. for Assam returnees

The Assam Government has launched a digital portal named ‘Sudakhya’ of Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) and said that this portal would be a big help in identifying the skillsets of returning people and finding employment opportunities for them.

The returnees between the age of 18 to 40 years would be able to register themselves in the web portal who would then be provided skill training according to their present skill sets. After the successful completion of the training, ASDM would facilitate bank loans for the trainees for setting up enterprises and for finding self-employment opportunities.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that state government was looking at agriculture and allied sectors such as piggery, goatery, fishery etc for absorption of returning manpower and he said that young entrepreneurs would be encouraged to set up businesses and provide employment to others.

Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary also addressed the media on the occasion and said that state government was making all efforts to bring the state’s economy back on track after the COVID-19 lockdown. He hoped for accelerated growth in the coming days through strategic interventions in different sectors.