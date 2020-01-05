Carry on non-violent protest: Jiten Dutta after release

Pro-talk ULFA leader Jiten Dutta, who was granted bail on Saturday evening, reached his home in Digboi on Sunday. Speaking to media, the ULFA leader urged the people of Assam to carry on the non-violent protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Tinsukia and Margherita Session Court accepted the bail plea of Dutta on Saturday evening. He was arrested on December 18 amid the widespread protest against the act. A case (374/19) was registered against him at Margherita police station under Sections 120 (B), 121, 147, 148, 149, 353, 454, 427 and 435 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, Dutta was not allowed to leave the district without obtaining proper permission from the court. He was also asked not to make any public statement on any issues.