Case Filed Against Mizoram Police & Civilian Miscreants: Assam Police

Assam Police informed on Wednesday that a case has been registered related to the killing of Assam Police personnel on Monday along the Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district against Mizoram Police and civilian miscreant (s) and has alleged the active involvement of Rajya Sabha MP and Mizo National Front leader K Vanlalvena in the conspiracy.

Moreover, the Assam Police has also announced a reward of Rs. 5 lacs for any leads to the arrest of persons accountable for the barbaric killing of the police personnel.

The cases registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, were registered by Assam Police on Tuesday.

An official notification of Assam Police stated a case was registered, “Dholai PS Case No.236/21 under Section 120(B), 447, 336, 379, 333, 307, 302 IPC read with Section 25(1-A) of Arms Act and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984,”

The notification further read, “an Assam Police team including officers of the CID are leaving for the national capital to take lawful action relating to the conspiracy behind the incident in light of a media interview by Rajya Sabha MP, K Vanlalvena indicative of his active role in the conspiracy”.

​”Assam Police has already prepared a picture gallery, which is being further updated, of Mizoram Police personnel and civilian miscreants who fired at Assam Police. They would be brought to law,” it stated.

“Assam Police also announces a reward of INR 5 lacs for information leading to the arrest of each of the individuals involved in the barbaric killing of the Assam Police personnel on July 26th, 2021,” it further added.