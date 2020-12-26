Top StoriesNational

Case Filed Against Smriti Irani, 3 Others For Corruption

By Pratidin Bureau
Vartika Singh, an acclaimed international shooter, has registered a case against Union Minister Smriti Irani and three others, including her secretary for corruption. They demanded Rs 25 lakh to make her a member of the Central Commission for Women.

Vartika alleged that the minister’s two aides, Vijay Gupta and Rajnish Singh, initially demanded Rs 1 crore from her but, looking at her profile, later reduced it to Rs 25 lakh.

According to Vartika’s lawyer, the court has fixed January 2 for the hearing.

However in November last month, Vijay Gupta had lodged a complaint against Vartika and another person at a police station in Amethi district, accusing them of levelling unfounded charges against him and trying to tarnish his image.

Meanwhile, Vartika claimed that the complaint was lodged after she threatened to expose the ‘corruption’.

Furthermore, the international shooter further alleged that one of the minister’s contacts also spoke to her in offensive language on social media.

