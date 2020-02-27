Case of Cheating Lodged Against Prashant Kishor

A case has been lodged against political strategist Prashant Kishor for allegedly cheating and content theft at Patna’s Pataliputra police station. A youth named Shashwat Gautam said that Kishor used his content for the “Baat Bihar Ki” campaign.

A case has been lodged under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the IPC. Shashwat Gautam has alleged that Prashant Kishor plagiarized content from his ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ campaign.

Gautam also alleged that Kishor had developed the content with another person named Osama adding that Osama had given his content to Kishor.

However, Patna police have launched an investigation into the case.

Kishor announced the ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ campaign aiming to make Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country. With the campaign, Prashant will be travelling across Bihar for 100 days ahead of the state elections.

The campaign of Prashant Kishor fell out with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and he was expelled from JD(U).

In January, the JD(U) had expelled Kishor from the party, saying his conduct in the recent past has made it clear that he does not want to abide by the party’s discipline.