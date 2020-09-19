Case Registered Against Pijush Hazarika

A case has been lodged against State Health Minister Pijush Hazarika at Panbazaar police station for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols.

One Tarun Dutta has lodged the case against the minister alleging that he had participated in a public rally without wearing mask.

The minister had participated at a public meeting at BTAD on Friday without wearing mask where thousands of people participated in the meeting.

It has also been alleged that the people have not even maintained social distancing.

Dutta, who lodged the complaint raised question as to why the police have not taken any action against the minister and the public in the meeting who fined the common public for not wearing masks.