Cash for Job Scam: Dr. Ajanta Hazarika Surrenders

Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) doctor Dr. Ajanta Hazarika who was accused of a cash-for job scam surrendered before judicial court, Dibrugarh on Monday.

Dr. Hazarika’s husband was also detained by police on December 11, from his residence at Naliapool in Dibrugarh.

It has been alleged that she had taken money from one Amol Nath and two others with a promise to get them appointed in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Amol Nath, the complainant in the case, lodged an FIR against Dr Hazarika at Gabharupathar police outpost in Dibrugarh on December 7, 2020, alleging that the doctor had taken about Rs 22 lakh from three job aspirants from Dibrugarh with a promise to provide job in the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR).

Amal Nath alleged that he had transferred half of the amount sought by Dr Hazarika to the bank accounts of Rajeev Pasashar at Sixmile in Guwahati.

In another case, Rajib Parashar was arrested by the Guwahati crime branch in October 2020 for his alleged involvement in extorting money from candidates of various other public service recruitment examinations.