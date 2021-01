Field Director of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Alok Kumar on Thursday said that cash transactions in toll gates will be over from February 15, 2021.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Kumar said that the transaction will be carried only through Fastag and one who will not have Fastag will have to impose a double fine.

He further stated that the staff and workers will have to impose a fine of up to Rs. 1 lakh if they misbehave with the public.