CAT 2020: Admit Card Released

The Insititute of Management Indore (IIM), the organising body, for the Common Admission Test (CAT) has released the admit card 2020 on Wednesday evening.

The candidates who have registered themselves before September 23 can download the admit card from the official website iimcat.ac.in.

To download the CAT admit card 2020, candidates have to log in with the credentials provided to them during the time of registration.

The CAT 2020 exam will be held on November 29 in three sessions and each session will be for two hours.

Around 2,27,835 candidates have registered for the CAT exam this year, an official release of the institution read.