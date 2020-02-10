Cattle laden Truck Seized at Amingaon

The cattle syndicate in Assam is continued unabated and the cases of cow smuggling are rising day by day. In a recent case, a cow laden truck has been seized from Joyguru in Amingaon.

The truck bearing registration number WB 15-C-9977 was carrying 27 cows from Srirampur to Meghalaya. One Mustafa has sent the cows from Srirampur to one Khan of Guwahati.

Some unknown people have attacked the truck at Joyguru snatched the mobile phones and money from the driver and handyman of the truck.

The truck is now under the custody of the North Guwahati police station.  

