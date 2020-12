In an operation carried out by Bijni police on Saturday night, a cattle carrying truck was seized at Dahalapara’s NH31 Toll plaza.

According to sources, the truck bearing registration number ‘AS-01-1333’ was carrying 26 cows. The police have arrested the truck driver Abul Hasem and handyman Aajgar Ali in connection to it.

The truck was coming from West Bengal’s Dhupguri and is now under Bijni police custody.